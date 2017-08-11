The White House like you've never seen it

Story highlights The renovations include structural repairs

The East Wing of the White House will also undergo improvements

(CNN) As President Donald Trump enjoys a 17-day working vacation in New Jersey, the West Wing of the White House is undergoing extensive, around-the-clock renovations.

The renovations, which include structural repairs to address ceiling leaks , HVAC work and repairs to the South Portico steps on the South Lawn, have also given reporters a glimpse of the West Wing unlike anyone has seen it before, with carpets pulled back, walls devoid of art work and rooms empty.

White House officials, including outgoing White House press secretary Sean Spicer, gave reporters a brief tour of the West Wing as contractors worked to revamp the West Wing before Trump returns later this month.

The tour included a stop in the Oval Office, its wall covered in plastic and the traditional carpet removed, exposing tricolor parquet floors.

Workers were also seen touching up steps on the South Lawn -- cranes overhead -- as carpets were removed from the West Wing.

