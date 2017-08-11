Venezuela calls Trump's warning of possible military action a 'crazy act'

Story highlights Venezuela's new pro-Nicolas Maduro legislative body will meet Saturday

US says Maduro requested phone talks but Trump won't until "democracy is restored"

(CNN) US President Donald Trump would not rule out the possibility of a military intervention in Venezuela, he told reporters Friday.

"We have many options for Venezuela. And by the way, I am not going to rule out a military option," Trump said following a meeting with US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at his New Jersey golf club.

"This is our neighbor," he added. "You know, we are all over the world and we have troops all over the world in places that are very, very far away. Venezuela is not very far away and the people are suffering, and they are dying. We have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military option if necessary."

On Friday evening, Pentagon spokesman Eric Pahon said the Defense Department has not been ordered to make any military movements related to Venezuela -- but is prepared for that if need be.

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino called Trump's talk of possible military action a "crazy act."