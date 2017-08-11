Venezuela calls Trump's warning of possible military action a 'crazy act'

Story highlights Venezuela's new pro-Nicolas Maduro legislative body will meet Saturday

US says Maduro requested phone talks but Trump won't until "democracy is restored"

(CNN) US President Donald Trump said Friday he would not rule out the possibility of a military intervention in Venezuela. He has accused the regime of being led by a dictator.

Asked about the possibility of a military intervention in response to the months-long crisis in the country, the President said that is something the United States "certainly could pursue."

"We have many options for Venezuela. And by the way, I am not going to rule out a military option," Trump said. "We have many options for Venezuela."

"This is our neighbor," he added. "You know, we are all over the world and we have troops all over the world in places that are very, very far away. Venezuela is not very far away and the people are suffering, and they are dying. We have many options for Venezuela, including a possible military option if necessary."

Venezuelan Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino called Trump's talk of possible military action a "crazy act."

