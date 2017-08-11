US B-1 bombers ready if called upon by Trump

Washington (CNN) Shortly after tweeting the US military was "locked and loaded" should North Korea "act unwisely," President Donald Trump returned to Twitter on Friday to emphasize his point by retweeting images of US B-1 bombers currently stationed in Guam.

Featuring a series of photos depicting B-1B Lancers deployed to the US territory, the tweet from US Pacific Command said: "B-1B Lancer #bombers on Guam stand ready to fulfill USFK's #FightTonight mission if called upon to do so."

A key part of the US military's "tip of the spear," US B-1 bombers have been seen regularly over the Korean Peninsula in recent months amid escalating tensions with Pyongyang -- running regular training flights with Japanese and South Korean fighter jets that often provoke the ire of the North Korean regime.

On Tuesday, Trump warned Pyongyang not to make any more threats against the United States or they will "face fire and fury like the world has never seen."

Soon after Trump's comments, North Korea issued a statement saying it was "examining the operational plan" to strike areas around the US territory of Guam in the Pacific, including the Andersen Air Force base where the US B-1 bombers are stationed.

