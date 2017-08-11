US B-1 bombers ready if called upon by Trump

Washington (CNN) Shortly after tweeting the US military was "locked and loaded" should North Korea "act unwisely," President Donald Trump returned to Twitter on Friday to emphasize his point by retweeting images of US B-1 bombers currently stationed in Guam.

Featuring a series of photos depicting B-1B Lancers deployed to the US territory, the tweet from US Pacific Command said: "B-1B Lancer #bombers on Guam stand ready to fulfill USFK's #FightTonight mission if called upon to do so."

A key part of the US military's "Tip of the Spear," US B-1 bombers have been seen regularly over the Korean Peninsula in recent months amid escalating tensions with Pyongyang -- running regular training flights with Japanese and South Korean fighter jets that often provoke the ire of the North Korean regime.

US B-1B Lancer bomber Engines: four turbofans with afterburner Wingspan: 137 feet (41.8 meters) extended forward, 79 feet (24.1 meters) swept aft Length: 146 feet (44.5 meters) Height: 34 feet (10.4 meters) Weight: 95 tons (86,183 kilograms) Speed: 900-plus mph Ceiling: more than 30,000 feet (9,144 meters) Payload: 37.5 tons (34,019 kilograms) Weapons: Joint Direct Attack Munitions. JDAMs are tail sections with GPS navigation capabilities that are attached to 2,000-, 1,000- and 500-pound bombs. Source: US Air Force

The highly versatile, supersonic B-1 is considered the backbone of the US long range bomber fleet and carries the largest conventional payload of any aircraft in the US Air Force.

The US is currently rotating six B-1s through Andersen Air Force Base in Guam which would serve as a key aerial assets should Trump order a military strike on North Korea either preemptively or as a quick response to escalation from Pyongyang.

