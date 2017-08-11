Story highlights "He was being sarcastic," Sanders said

The remark instantly reverberated in Washington

Bridgewater (CNN) President Donald Trump was being "sarcastic" when he thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday for expelling hundreds of American diplomats from the country, a White House spokeswoman said.

"He was being sarcastic," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday.

Trump, during a prolonged exchange with reporters, said he was thankful that Russia expelled American diplomats because the United States is "trying to cut down our payroll."

"I want to thank him because we're trying to cut down our payroll and as far as I'm concerned," Trump had said.

He added: "There's no real reason for them to go back. I greatly appreciate the fact that we've been able to cut our payroll of the United States. We're going to save a lot of money."

