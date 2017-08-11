Trump warns North Korea against making 'overt' threats

Story highlights "This man will not get away with what he is doing," Trump said

"I hope they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said," he added

(CNN) President Donald Trump stood by his bellicose rhetoric on North Korea Friday, telling leader Kim Jong Un he "will truly regret it and he will regret it fast" if he issues an overt threat or attacks Guam or a US ally.

"This man will not get away with what he is doing," Trump told reporters. "If he utters one threat in the form of an overt threat ... or if he does anything with respect to Guam, or any place else that is an American territory or an America ally, he will truly regret it and he will regret it fast."

Trump's 17-day working vacation in suburban New Jersey has been dominated by an uptick in rhetoric with North Korea, with Trump first promising "fire and fury" if the rogue nation continued to threaten the United States. Trump stood by that statement on Thursday, saying that it may have not been tough enough.

On Friday, during a meeting on workforce development at his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Trump reiterated his sharp words against the communist country.

"I hope they are going to fully understand the gravity of what I said. And what I said is what I mean," Trump said, adding that his statements' significance was "pretty obvious" and his administration is looking "very carefully" at possible future actions against North Korea.

