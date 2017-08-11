ICE: Arrests still up, deportations still down

Story highlights The Trump administration has taken a much more aggressive tack toward arresting undocumented immigrants

Nevertheless, Trump's level of arrests are in line with earlier periods in the Obama administration

(CNN) The Trump administration continues to arrest higher numbers of undocumented immigrants, with especially higher rates of noncriminal immigrants as part of those arrests -- but deportations continue to lag behind the rates of the Obama administration, according to new data.

Overall, arrests ticked up nearly 40% from 2016 in the first half of this year -- but arrests of noncriminal immigrants more than doubled.

According to data from Immigrations and Customs Enforcement provided to members of the media Thursday evening, ICE made 75,045 administrative arrests of undocumented immigrants from January to June of 2017. Administrative arrests are used for routine arrests made based on immigration status. Of those, 19,752 of the undocumented immigrants were classified as non-criminals, which is 26% of the total.

In the same timeframe of 2016 under the Obama administration, ICE made 54,683 administrative arrests, of which 15%, or 8,053, were noncriminal.

But while the aggressive posture toward undocumented immigrants has been visible in the number of arrests, the first part of the year marked a decline in the number of immigrants actually deported.

