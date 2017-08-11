Story highlights North Korea's nuclear program advancement has been a major concern on Capitol Hill

President Donald Trump threatened to unleash "fire and fury against the country

(CNN) Several key congressional leaders say they have yet to hear from the White House on the administration's North Korea strategy as President Donald Trump has ratcheted up his rhetoric threatening "fire and fury" against Pyongyang.

While intelligence committee and "Gang of Eight" members report some engagement on North Korea, Democrats say the lack of updates from the White House on the tense situation in the Korean Peninsula is alarming.

"We are not receiving updates or briefings at all. The legislative branch of the US government is hearing about these developments on Twitter at the same time as Kim Jong Un," said Ben Marter, a spokesman for the Senate's No. 2 Democrat, Dick Durbin of Illinois.

A Democratic aide said the engagement from the administration on North Korea was "not much and not enough," saying there was "limited member engagement and only some staff level engagement."

The recent advancements of North Korea's nuclear program have been a major concern on Capitol Hill this year. In April the White House took the rare step of inviting all 100 senators to the White House for a classified briefing on North Korea.

