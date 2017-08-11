Breaking down Trump's North Korea tweet

(CNN) President Donald Trump's declared Friday morning that US military solutions are "locked and loaded" should North Korea act "unwisely."

The President's tweet came after days of escalating statements between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which led CNN's "New Day" anchor Chris Cuomo to wonder if "using language that sounds like the title cards for UFC fights" was the best approach to diplomacy.

"Rhetoric from the President is hard to ignore or just write off to, 'Well, North Korea always says stuff like this; we're just saying it back at this point,'" said CNN Politics Editor-at-large Chris Cillizza.

He pointed out that Trump's fiery rhetoric -- which is notably different from the "strategic patience" approach of former President Barack Obama -- has a lot of power and his willingness to be so bold as to talk about nuclear escalation using terms like "fire and fury" or say America's weapons are "locked and loaded" is part of the reason he was elected by the American people.

The issue, according to Cillizza, is how people in North Korea perceive Trump's statements.

