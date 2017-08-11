Navy secretary on transgender ban: 'Any patriot' should be able to serve

Story highlights Spencer said Thursday he would carry out any order given, but added that he believed "any patriot" who wanted to serve in the military should be able to do

Spencer was confirmed as Trump's Navy secretary last week

(CNN) Navy Secretary Richard Spencer appeared to break with President Donald Trump on Thursday over the President's intention to ban transgender individuals from serving in the US military.

Asked about Trump's transgender ban, Spencer said Thursday he would carry out any order given — but added that he believed "any patriot" who wanted to serve in the military should be able to do so.

"We will process and take direction on a policy that will be developed by the secretary (with) direction from the President — and march out smartly. As I said before, on a fundamental basis, any patriot that wants to serve and meets all the requirements should be able to serve in our military," Spencer told reporters while visiting Naval Station Norfolk, according to the Daily Press

Spencer was confirmed as Trump's Navy Secretary last week. He was Trump's second pick for the job after the first, Philip Bilden, withdrew from consideration over concerns about untangling his financial holdings.

