Memo highlights friction within White House National Security Council

The power struggle between the two camps was highlighted in a memo

Washington (CNN) A reported memo about deep state attacks against President Donald Trump written by a former White House National Security Council official highlights growing friction within the White House and mounting tension between two of Trump's closest advisers.

While President Donald Trump's national security adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and the National Security Council are trying to provide guidance about North Korea, they are also facing attacks from outside and from within the White House. The power struggle between McMaster's camp and the White House's more nationalist faction, led by chief strategist Steve Bannon, was highlighted in a memo obtained by Foreign Policy.

Allegedly written by Rich Higgins, a strategic planning aide who worked on the Trump campaign, the memo purports to unravel a conspiracy theory about a coordinated effort between the establishment, media, globalists, bankers, Islamists, Black Lives Matter, the ACLU, the organization for security and cooperation in Europe, the United Nations, cultural Marxists, and the so-called deep state (or permanent government apparatus"), all of whom, the memo claims, are banding together to delegitimize and destroy the President.

CNN was not able to individually verify the contents of the memo.

"If you are on the McMaster side, you do not like this memo because you read it and you say, 'Hey is he talking about me? Is he talking about someone in leadership who may disagree with the President? Am I that guy?'" Ana Winner, a contributor at Foreign Policy who broke the story, told CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

