Republican Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas to have follow-up surgery

By Ashley Killough, CNN

Updated 3:04 PM ET, Fri August 11, 2017

(CNN)Sen. John Boozman will have a follow-up surgery Tuesday related to a torn aorta in 2014 that was repaired, the Republican from Arkansas tweeted on Friday.

In a handwritten letter that he posted online, Boozman did not disclose details of his upcoming surgery but said it's required about 30% of the time after patients undergo the kind of surgery he had three years ago.
He wrote that after consulting with his doctor, he decided to proceed with the procedure during the August recess.
"It's a good time to do it, and then I should be blowing and going," he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. "We're going to have a really busy September, I believe, when we come back."
    Boozman's office declined to comment beyond the senator's tweet.
    When Congress returns next month, they'll face a full slate of legislative to-dos, including raising the debt ceiling, passing a budget, reauthorizing federal funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and tax reform.