(CNN) Sen. John Boozman will have a follow-up surgery Tuesday related to a torn aorta in 2014 that was repaired, the Republican from Arkansas tweeted on Friday.

In a handwritten letter that he posted online, Boozman did not disclose details of his upcoming surgery but said it's required about 30% of the time after patients undergo the kind of surgery he had three years ago.

A note to my fellow Arkansans about my upcoming medical procedure. Read more about it in @ArkansasOnline: https://t.co/E2FLGkP5yF pic.twitter.com/ULW1rgoYAE — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) August 10, 2017

He wrote that after consulting with his doctor, he decided to proceed with the procedure during the August recess.

"It's a good time to do it, and then I should be blowing and going," he told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette . "We're going to have a really busy September, I believe, when we come back."

Boozman's office declined to comment beyond the senator's tweet.

