Story highlights Jared Kushner's attorney has responded to the committee request

However the committee says those responses aren't sufficient

(CNN) The Senate judiciary committee is calling on the White House to provide new details about President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner's security clearance application, including whether his initial failure to list meetings with Russian officials influenced the administration's ability to trust him with sensitive information.

The committee, led by Republican Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa, sent a letter in June to the White House and the FBI asking for a detailed list of questions about Kushner's security clearance form, which he has had to amend multiple times because of his initial failure to disclose meetings with foreign officials. In response, Kushner's outside attorney sent the panel a letter, but the White House has not yet responded to the panel's queries despite a July 6 deadline set by a bipartisan group of senators.

The committee's spokesman, George Hartmann, told CNN Friday that the response from Kushner's attorney does not satisfy the panel's request for information from the White House.

"The committee is appreciative of the response we have gotten so far from Mr. Kushner's attorney," Hartmann said. "But the committee still does expect the White House to reply to its questions about Mr. Kushner's security clearance, and to provide answers to the requested questions of the SF-86," referring to the questionnaire applicants fill out for security clearances.

A White House spokesman declined to comment.

Read More