(CNN) Sen. Dean Heller, while talking about health care, said Friday that he felt "real pleased at the way this thing turned out," referring to a legislative battle that ended in Heller casting a yes vote on a bill that ultimately failed.

Both liberals and his GOP primary opponent quickly seized on the comment, blasting it out to reporters and on Twitter.

The Republican from Nevada, who faces one of the toughest 2018 re-election battles in the Senate, was lobbied hard by both sides in the recent effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

He ultimately sided with President Donald Trump and his party's leadership by deciding to support the "skinny repeal" bill, a vote that could help him in the GOP primary but could complicate his general election bid next November in his purplish home state.

"I wake up every morning trying to figure out what's best for the state of Nevada, what can I do for Nevada families. And obviously we got in the middle of this health care battle and I feel real pleased at the way this thing turned out and we're turning the page now to tax reform," he said, according to video from CNN affiliate KRNV.