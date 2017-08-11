Inspector General: CBP spent $5M on polygraphs for unsuitable job applicants

Story highlights DHS says that 2,300, or early 20% of applicants, were administered polygraph exams

CBP plans to hire an additional 5,000 border patrol agents

Washington (CNN) Customs and Border Protection spent millions of taxpayer dollars in recent years on polygraph exams for job applicants who admitted to disqualifying criminal acts or drug use on their applications or pre-polygraph interviews, according to a review by the Department of Homeland Security's inspector general.

Auditors analyzed 380 polygraph exams administered from 2013-2016 and found nearly one fifth of the applicants were given lie-detector tests even though they had already admitted to disqualifying activities, including "illegal drug use, drug smuggling, human trafficking, and ... having close personal relationships with people who commit such crimes," the inspector general's office said in a statement announcing the report.

During the three-year period, the CBP's own data shows the agency administered lie detector tests -- sometimes multiple tests -- to 2,300 applicants even though they had already admitted to crimes or drug use that should have disqualified them from being hired, the IG report found.

At a taxpayer cost of $2,200 per test, according to the IG, that amounts to more than $5 million spent on polygraph tests on people who were already known to be unsuitable for hiring.

The CBP administered tests to applicants who, for example, had admitted to committing serious crimes or using illegal drugs -- both of which would prevent someone from being eligible for employment as a CBP officer -- within the past two years, according to the report.

