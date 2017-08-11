Story highlights Cornyn: "No one is more qualified than Mitch McConnell to lead Senate in that effort"

Trump resumed his public feud with McConnell over the GOP's failure to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act

Washington (CNN) Several key Republican senators are leaping to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's defense as the Kentucky lawmaker's relationship with President Donald Trump continues to deteriorate.

Sen. John Cornyn, the second-highest ranking Republican in the Senate, voiced support for McConnell on Twitter Friday, saying that "no one is more qualified" than the Senate majority leader to advance the President's legislative agenda.

"Passing POTUS's legislative agenda requires a team effort. No one is more qualified than Mitch McConnell to lead Senate in that effort," Cornyn tweeted

"As Benjamin Franklin said: we can hang together or hang separately," the Texas Republican added in a separate tweet.

Cornyn's message was shared among several other GOP lawmakers, including Sens. Orrin Hatch of Utah, Bob Corker of Tennessee, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.