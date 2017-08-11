Canadian diplomat in Cuba also suffered 'unusual symptoms'

Story highlights Canadian officials: Diplomat suffered "unusual symptoms"

Havana (CNN) Canadian officials confirmed that a diplomat in Havana suffered from "unusual symptoms" just one day after the US said its diplomats in Cuba were targeted by an "acoustic attack."

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Global Affairs Canada said the country is "aware of unusual symptoms affecting Canadian and US diplomatic personnel and their families in Havana."

Unlike US officials, who said their embassy employees suffered a variety of physical symptoms since late 2016, Canadian authorities did not say when their personnel in Cuba fell ill.

At least two employees of the US embassy in Havana were subjected to an "acoustic attack" using sonic devices , US State Department officials had said.

The sophisticated device that operated outside the range of audible sound was deployed either inside or outside the residences of US diplomats living in Havana, according to three US officials.

