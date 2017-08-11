The thing 'SNL' does to Trump

Story highlights "SNL"'s new "Weekend Update" show in prime time skewered Trump, who's very sensitive to "SNL," writes Dean Obeidallah

Obeidallah: Show provides comic catharsis for America between "SNL" seasons. Silver lining for Trump? Episodes only 30 minutes

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Trump's "locked and loaded" standoff with North Korea has Americans in high anxiety, hair-pulling among White House officials may be stalling his agenda, Robert Mueller's Russia campaign-interference probe appears to be heating up with the recent FBI raid of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and Trump faces the lowest-ever approval ratings for a president at this time in his first term.

But things may be getting worse for the President: "Saturday Night Live" is back! Starting last night and airing the next three Thursdays, we will see an all-new, 30-minute live prime-time edition of "Weekend Update."

The first episode served as a reminder of the vital, cathartic role that "SNL" has played during the Trump presidency, making (many) in America and beyond laugh, while spotlighting Trump's failings.

Let the late-night tweets from the White House begin.

For those who have forgotten how much "SNL" sends Trump into a tizzy, here's a quick refresher from his Twitter account . "Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!"

