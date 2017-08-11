Israel accelerates plans to build underground wall on Gaza border

Jerusalem (CNN) Israel's military has announced the acceleration of a new subterranean wall around Gaza, aimed at cutting off tunnels dug by Hamas militants running beneath the enclave's border with Israel. The 3 billion shekel ($850 million) wall will span the 51-kilometer (32 miles) border.

CNN has learned that the wall will rise roughly 6 meters (20 feet) above the ground and penetrate to an undisclosed depth. It's being described as a "smart wall" capable of detecting underground activity, and will sit behind the existing fence around the territory, creating a buffer zone between the two barriers.

"We are progressing according to plan, and in the upcoming months we will be accelerating and expanding the building of the barrier," an Israeli military official told CNN. "The work is expected to be complete within two years. We hope that our work will not be disrupted or challenged, and that quiet will be preserved in the region."

Construction has been taking place for months. The accelerated plans will see 1,000 people working on the project in shifts, 24 hours a day.

Southern Command chief Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, according to local media reports, explained that the construction could escalate tensions between Israel and militants but said it wouldn't deter their work even if militants attacked.

