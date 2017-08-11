Story highlights The CDC is reporting 141 total cases of salmonella in 19 states as of August 9

Maradol papayas from the Carica de Campeche farm in Mexico have been linked to the outbreak

They are sold under brand names including Caribeña, Cavi and Valery

(CNN) Thirty-two more salmonella cases, including 10 hospitalizations, linked to yellow Maradol papayas from Mexico have been reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, bringing the number of people affected to 141 across 19 states. This includes one death and 45 total hospitalizations.

The salmonella outbreak has been linked to Maradol papayas from the Carica de Campeche farm, which are sold under brand names including Caribeña, Cavi and Valery.

The CDC and the US Food and Drug Administration have updated their advice to urge consumers to not eat papayas from the farm or from the brands Caribeña, Cavi and Valery.

Some companies have issued a recall of the brands.

Maradol papayas are large, oval fruit weighing 3 pounds or more. They have green skin that turns yellow when ripe; inside, the fruit is salmon-colored.

Consumers are urged to avoid Maradol papayas from Mexico.

