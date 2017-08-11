Elderly man found dead in elevator after he called for help and no one came

(CNN) Isaak Komisarchik, 82, was last seen alive on July 5.

Nearly a month later, his decomposing body was found in an inoperable elevator at the Woodstream Village apartments in Denver after tenants complained to management about an awful smell coming from a parking garage area that was under renovation, CNN affiliate KMGH reported.

Denver police are investigating what went wrong -- particularly after police determined Komisarchik tried to summon help by pressing the elevator's emergency button at least twice on morning of July 6, police spokesman Doug Schepman told CNN.

Did anyone check the elevator after the emergency button was pushed? The answer is no, Schepman told CNN on Friday.

"The pushing of the call button did trigger a notification to the elevator management company, MEI Total Elevator Solutions. The elevator management company then notified the apartment managers, Greystar Management Services," Schepman said.

