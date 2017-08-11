Story highlights Kevin Kisner takes clubhouse lead at halfway

Shoots second straight 67 at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy 10 shots behind

Phil Mickelson misses cut

(CNN) Kevin Kisner's quest for a first major gathered serious momentum Friday as a second straight 67 at Quail Hollow left a host of golf's big names in his wake.

The 33-year-old from South Carolina set an imposing clubhouse target at the PGA Championship on eight-under 134, while the likes of Rory McIlroy failed to make inroads, the former world number one flirting with the cut line before carding a second straight one-over 72.

Kisner, who shared the first round lead with Dane Thorbjorn Olesen, picked up where he left off Thursay evening, hitting 15 of 18 greens in regulation to make three birdies and an audacious eagle on the seventh, where he holed a monster putt.

Want a 4 shot lead in a major? Do things like this.....



See the full #PGAChamp Leaderboard: https://t.co/8T59cEI3zr pic.twitter.com/3ItnVSqiBV — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 11, 2017

A single bogey on the 13th was the only blemish on his card and Kisner, who claimed the prestigious Colonial title, combined with two other runner-up spots on the PGA this season, feels he is on a roll.

"I'm hitting the ball really nice and things are going my way," he told the official PGA Tour website. "Hitting the fairway here is the key and I'm making a lot of putts."

Read More