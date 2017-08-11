(CNN) Visitors to some British beaches are in for a surprising sight when they head to the coast for some sun, sea and sand: four enormous plastic pipes have washed ashore along the East Anglian coast.

The brand new bore pipes were being towed to Algeria, where they were "destined for a large project," according to a statement from the UK's Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA).

But before they could reach their destination, they came loose and were carried off on the tide, coming ashore at Horsey, Sea Palling and Eccles-on-Sea, on the north Norfolk coast.

The largest of the pipes is 480 meters (1,575 feet) long; the other smaller sections measure up to 200 meters (656 feet) each.

The agency said a further eight pipes were "under control" offshore.

