How a plot to stop Brexit is being hatched on a Greek island

London (CNN) The campaign to prevent Britain leaving the EU, such as one exists, is not being led by a charismatic politician from Britain, nor even by wistful Eurocrats in Brussels. Instead, the standard-bearer of the anti-Brexit charge -- at least while the UK Parliament is on its long summer break and Prime Minister Theresa May is walking in the Alps -- is a little-known former political apparatchik vacationing on a Mediterranean island at the other end of the European Union.

Until a couple of months ago James Chapman was chief of staff to David Davis, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union and the man in charge of Brexit negotiations. Before that, he worked for pro-EU former finance minister George Osborne, and for a long period he was political editor for the stridently pro-Brexit Daily Mail newspaper.

But now Chapman, from his holiday villa on the Greek island of Spetses, has put rocket boosters under the Brexit debate with a warning delivered on social media that the UK's withdrawal from Europe will be a "catastrophe" and that May risks driving the British economy "off a cliff" in the process.

Ordinarily, the Twitter tirade might have gone no further. But Chapman added an irresistible zinger: a suggestion that Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and fellow Brexit supporters might have been jailed if British electoral law outlawed the publication of misleading statements. (Brexit campaigners have abandoned a notorious claim during the 2016 referendum campaign that leaving the EU would mean the UK could afford an extra £350m a week on its National Health Service.)

In the dog days of August and with little else to write about beyond the drama of North Korea, the British media took the bait.

