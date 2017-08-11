London (CNN) Lawyers for a man who was arrested in connection with a jogger appearing to push a woman in front of an oncoming London bus say he has "irrefutable proof" that he was in the United States at the time of the incident.

Video footage from May 5 showed a male jogger knocking the 33-year-old woman onto the road as she walked across Putney Bridge on the River Thames.

The bus is seen swerving and narrowly missing the woman.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries and passengers on the bus came to her aid.

The jogger returned 15 minutes later as he made his way back across the bridge but did not acknowledge the victim when she attempted to speak with him, according to police.

