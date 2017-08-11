Across the street from Taylor Swift's trial, fans show their support with Post-It notes

(CNN) The neon letters grab your attention from a block away. Stuck to the glass window of a Denver office building, the Post-it Notes spelled out "Fearless" on Friday morning.

The word -- a reference to Taylor Swift's second album, which had hits like "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me" -- shows fans' dedication to the singer-songwriter.

Women have been sticking the messages to their office windows all week. They work directly across the street from the courthouse where Swift's trial is being held.

The lawsuit centers around Swift's claims that David Mueller, a former morning show host for CNN affiliate KYGO, inappropriately touched her during a 2013 meet-and-greet in Denver.

"We think that what she's doing is really brave and we want to show our support," Carly Chapple, the woman behind the sticky notes, told CNN. "She's standing up for herself and for what is right."

