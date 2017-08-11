Kristen Bell helps us through Faris/Pratt split

Story highlights Bell said breakups are more "nuanced" than people realize

She talked about the stress of being married in Hollywood

(CNN) Kristen Bell knows how difficult marriage can be.

The "Frozen" star talked to E! about sadness expressed by fans of Chris Pratt and Anna Faris over their split.

Bell, who is married to actor/comic Dax Shepard, said it's challenging to keep a marriage strong in Hollywood.

"The reality is when you're working in this industry, you're sometimes shooting a movie in, you know, China for four months," Bell said. "You're away from your family for four months. I think it's more the separation than anything that can weigh on people."

