Kim Kardashian West responds to mommy shaming

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:56 AM ET, Fri August 11, 2017

Kim Kardashian West has been criticized recently for her mothering.
(CNN)Kim Kardashian West is used to criticism, but she is not about to let people call her a bad mother.

The reality star recently found her parenting being questioned online after she shared a photo of her 20-month-old son Saint in his car seat.
Some pointed out that the toddler should be in a rear-facing seat for his safety.
    Kardashian posted a video on her site on Thursday, explaining that her son is fine in the forward-facing car seat.
    "What people didn't know is that Saint is now the weight and the height requirement to sit forward facing," she said. "Saint actually weighs more than North [her 4-year-old daughter], if that is believable."
    It's just the latest instance of Kardashian West being mommy shamed.
    She was criticized last month for dressing her daughter in what appeared to some to be a child-sized corset.
    The mother of two denied that she had outfitted her daughter in a restrictive garment.
    "I would never put my daughter in a corset," she tweeted, along with a video of the outfit. "It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration."