Kim Kardashian West responds to mommy shaming

(CNN) Kim Kardashian West is used to criticism, but she is not about to let people call her a bad mother.

The reality star recently found her parenting being questioned online after she shared a photo of her 20-month-old son Saint in his car seat.

Some pointed out that the toddler should be in a rear-facing seat for his safety.

Kardashian posted a video on her site on Thursday, explaining that her son is fine in the forward-facing car seat.

"What people didn't know is that Saint is now the weight and the height requirement to sit forward facing," she said. "Saint actually weighs more than North [her 4-year-old daughter], if that is believable."

