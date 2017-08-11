Chinese mother tries to mail her baby to an orphanage

Story highlights Courier discovered baby girl after picking up parcel

Hospital says baby's life "not in any danger"

Beijing (CNN) A 24-year-old woman is under police investigation in Fuzhou, China after she attempted to mail her newborn baby to an orphanage wrapped in plastic bags.

The baby is currently in a stable condition at a hospital in the southeastern city. Fuzhou police said in a statement Thursday the mother, surnamed Luo, was in custody for suspected child abandonment as investigations continue.

Luo placed the baby girl inside several black plastic bags Wednesday and then refused to let a courier inspect the contents of her package when he arrived to pick it up, local media reported.

The courier, already on his way for delivery, became suspicious when he detected movement and noises from inside the package -- and was shocked to find a live baby when he opened it, according to local media.