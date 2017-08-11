Breaking News

What happened this week (in anything but politics)

By Ana Johnson, CNN

Updated 1:00 PM ET, Fri August 11, 2017

(CNN)It's Friday! If you need to step away from reading about impending doom, here are some other things that happened this week.

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris announce separation

Our collective Internet hearts broke this week when we heard this Hollywood couple called it quits. Here's what Faris said before their split. And if that wasn't enough....

'Bachelorette' finale: Rachel Lindsay picked...

    Not everyone was thrilled with who got the final rose.
    Café charges men 'gender tax'

    Would you like a side of gender equity with your latte? This café invites men to pay 18% more to highlight the gender pay gap.

    Disney to pull content from Netflix

    Not sure how parents are gonna deal when 'Moana' disappears from Netflix. Just sayin'.

    No more commercial flights for the Pats

    In an NFL first, the Patriots buy their own planes for team travel.

    Do you have your lottery ticket yet?

    You can have your own plane too if you win one of these massive jackpots.