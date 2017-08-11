(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- President Trump continued his Twitter threats to North Korea on Friday, saying that a military response is "locked and loaded" if the rogue nation acts "unwisely." Later in the day, Trump said Kim Jong Un "will regret it fast" if he issues an "overt" threat.
But that doesn't mean people in Guam aren't worried. "We're told to keep calm and that we're well-protected, but the reality is we could be here today and gone tomorrow," one resident said. Island officials said there could be just a 14-minute warning before a possible attack from North Korea.
-- Arrests of undocumented immigrants are still up, but deportations are still down, according to new data from ICE.
-- Hillary Clinton's pastor wrote her a supportive email the day after she lost the election. Read it in full here.
-- Taylor Swift's bodyguard said he witnessed the pop singer being groped by a radio DJ in June 2013.
-- A salmonella outbreak linked to papayas from Mexico has affected more than 100 people in 19 states.
-- Two trains collided in Alexandria, Egypt, killing dozens and injuring more than 100 people.
-- A Muslim woman won $85,000 in a lawsuit after an officer forcibly removed her hijab in Long Beach, California.
-- Got the lottery fever? You can test your luck with two massive jackpots available this weekend.
-- Peep the top photos of the week, including a cat being removed from a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game, a streaker running across the track at the World Championships and performers dressed as Pikachu riding a boat in Japan.
-- Attention to the news obsessed! Take CNN's news quiz.