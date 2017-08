(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- President Trump continued his Twitter threats to North Korea on Friday, saying that a military response is "locked and loaded" if the rogue nation acts "unwisely." Later in the day, Trump said Kim Jong Un " will regret it fast " if he issues an " overt " threat.

But that doesn't mean people in Guam aren't worried. "We're told to keep calm and that we're well-protected, but the reality is we could be here today and gone tomorrow," one resident said. Island officials said there could be just a 14-minute warning before a possible attack from North Korea.

-- Arrests of undocumented immigrants are still up, but deportations are still down, according to new data from ICE

-- Hillary Clinton's pastor wrote her a supportive email the day after she lost the election. Read it in full here