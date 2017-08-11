Kenya election observers urge losing candidates to concede gracefully

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) International observers urged candidates in Kenya's tense presidential elections to respect the final outcome and resolve any poll disputes in court.

Preliminary results by the electoral commission show incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta leading main challenger Raila Odinga 54% to 45% with more than 98% of polling stations reporting.

Odinga told CNN that he will not believe the final results when they are released, adding that the forms signed by polling station officials may have been "manipulated already."

His opposition party has maintained that the electoral commission's servers were hacked and the poll rigged in favor of Kenyatta. But Wafula Chebukati, chairman of the electoral commission, said Thursday while there was an attempt to tamper with the poll system, the hackers did not succeed.

'Sign of leadership'

Odinga's accusations prompted the European Union to urge losing sides to concede gracefully when final results are announced. The African Union, which also sent observers to the country, urged Kenyans to maintain calm as they await final results.

"It is a sign of leadership and public service to be able to congratulate your opponent with grace as a normal and important part of democracy," Marietje Schaake, head of the EU mission, said in a statement Friday.

"And should there be a need to challenge any of the proceedings or outcomes, petitions through the courts are the avenue to take."

Kenya's incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta is seeking a second term.

Schaake said the group assessed voting procedures and saw "no signs of centralized or localized manipulation."

Former US secretary of state, John Kerry, who served as an election observer for the Carter Center, said Thursday that while there were "little aberrations here and there," the election was not rigged.

He said the electoral commission is verifying electronic online reporting with the physical ballot forms from polling stations.

"If anything was electronically fiddled with, there is a way to go back and absolutely ascertain what happened in the polling station," he said. "So by paper ballots, there is a protection of each and every Kenyan's vote."

Fears of violence

Odinga's accusations of election irregularities sparked fears of violence in East Africa's largest economy. This week, police and protesters clashed in opposition strongholds in the capital of Nairobi and the western city of Kisumu, leaving at least two people dead.

A decade ago, Odinga claimed the vote was rigged after he was defeated by then-President Mwai, sending their loyalists battling each other in major cities after the December 2007 election.

More than 1,000 people were killed in months of bloody clashes following that vote.

Odinga said Wednesday that hackers had infiltrated the database of the country's election commission and manipulated the results.

Odinga's party called for calm to avoid bloodshed as the final results are compiled.

"We do not want to see any violence in Kenya. We know the consequences of what happened in 2008 and we don't want to see a repeat of that anymore," Odinga told CNN on Thursday.

"I don't control anybody. What is happening is that people just want to see justice. We also hope that the security forces are not going to use excessive force."

Obama urges calm

"I urge all Kenyans to work for an election -- and aftermath -- that is peaceful and credible, reinforcing confidence in your new constitution and the future of your country," Obama said in a statement. "Any disputes around the election should be resolved peacefully, through Kenya's institutions and the rule of law."

Kenyatta is seeking a second five-year term.