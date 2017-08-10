The week in 31 photos

A man with a painted face takes part in the Gai Jatra (Cow Festival) in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday, August 8. Hindus celebrate Gai Jatra to ask for salvation and peace for their family members who have passed away. Cows are regarded as holy animals in Nepal, and according to belief they help departed souls reach heaven.
The barrel of a T-72 tank is seen during the Tank Biathlon, a competition held outside Moscow on Tuesday, August 8. The Tank Biathlon is part of the International Army Games, which brings together soldiers from various countries.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau falls into the water as he tries to get into a kayak near Sidney, British Columbia, on Saturday, August 5.
A baby stands outside a home in St. Louis as police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting on Monday, August 7.
Hats sit on coat rack at the Pentagon as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich on Tuesday, August 8.
Several migrants from sub-Saharan Africa celebrate Monday, August 7, after entering Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa. Some 200 migrants managed to cross the Spanish border, catching security forces by surprise.
A steward chases a streaker in London that ran onto the track at the World Championships on Saturday, August 5.
A bee gathers pollen from a marrow flower outside Moscow on Saturday, August 5.
A man rides a bull during a "running of the bulls" event in Pillaro, Ecuador, on Saturday, August 5. The small city set loose about 40 bulls during its annual fair.
People perform tai chi in Rong'an, China, as part of the country's National Fitness Day on Tuesday, August 8.
Pope Francis exchanges skullcaps with a woman during his weekly address at the Vatican on Wednesday, August 9.
Supporters of the Indian National Congress, an opposition party, shout slogans during an anti-government protest in New Delhi on Thursday, August 10. They were drenched by a police water cannon while trying to march to Parliament.
Performers dressed as Pikachu, a character from the "Pokemon" franchise, ride on a boat during the Pikachu Outbreak event in Yokohama, Japan, on Wednesday, August 9. Hundreds of Pikachus are appearing at city landmarks to attract visitors and tourists through August 15.
Lea, a young seal, peers out of a basket on the island of Juist, Germany, on Tuesday, August 8. She was one of three seals being released into the wild after growing up at a rescue station in Norddeich.