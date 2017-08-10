Breaking News

The week in 31 photos

Updated 8:38 PM ET, Thu August 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A woman uses a blanket to cover the body of her dead son Wednesday, August 9, in the slum area of Mathare, which is on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. In the aftermath of the country&#39;s presidential election, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/09/africa/kenya-election/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;confrontations were reported&lt;/a&gt; between police and protesters. Two protesters were shot in Mathare, said two sources who aren&#39;t being named for their safety.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A woman uses a blanket to cover the body of her dead son Wednesday, August 9, in the slum area of Mathare, which is on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. In the aftermath of the country's presidential election, confrontations were reported between police and protesters. Two protesters were shot in Mathare, said two sources who aren't being named for their safety.
Hide Caption
1 of 31
People in Pyongyang, North Korea, attend a rally Wednesday, August 9, in the capital&#39;s Kim Il Sung Square. The rally &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/10/asia/gallery/north-korea-parade-donald-trump/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;showed support for the North Korean government &lt;/a&gt;and its bellicose stance against the United States.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
People in Pyongyang, North Korea, attend a rally Wednesday, August 9, in the capital's Kim Il Sung Square. The rally showed support for the North Korean government and its bellicose stance against the United States.
Hide Caption
2 of 31
Lucas Hackmann, a member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew, removes a cat that ran onto the field during the sixth inning of a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game on Wednesday, August 9. When the game resumed, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit a grand slam to give the team the lead. The &quot;Rally Cat,&quot; which left Hackmann with scratch and bite injuries, &lt;a href=&quot;http://bleacherreport.com/articles/2726672-cardinals-hit-grand-slam-after-rally-cat-invades-field&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;later went missing,&lt;/a&gt; the Cardinals said.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Lucas Hackmann, a member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew, removes a cat that ran onto the field during the sixth inning of a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game on Wednesday, August 9. When the game resumed, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit a grand slam to give the team the lead. The "Rally Cat," which left Hackmann with scratch and bite injuries, later went missing, the Cardinals said.
Hide Caption
3 of 31
A man with a painted face takes part in the Gai Jatra (Cow Festival) in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday, August 8. Hindus celebrate Gai Jatra to ask for salvation and peace for their family members who have passed away. Cows are regarded as holy animals in Nepal, and according to belief they help departed souls reach heaven.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A man with a painted face takes part in the Gai Jatra (Cow Festival) in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday, August 8. Hindus celebrate Gai Jatra to ask for salvation and peace for their family members who have passed away. Cows are regarded as holy animals in Nepal, and according to belief they help departed souls reach heaven.
Hide Caption
4 of 31
An earthquake survivor, lying on a hospital bed, is reflected in a window as ambulances line up outside the hospital in Jiuzhaigou, China, on Wednesday, August 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/08/asia/china-earthquake/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A powerful earthquake&lt;/a&gt; struck the popular tourist area in southwest China.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
An earthquake survivor, lying on a hospital bed, is reflected in a window as ambulances line up outside the hospital in Jiuzhaigou, China, on Wednesday, August 9. A powerful earthquake struck the popular tourist area in southwest China.
Hide Caption
5 of 31
The barrel of a T-72 tank is seen during the Tank Biathlon, a competition held outside Moscow on Tuesday, August 8. The Tank Biathlon is part of the International Army Games, which brings together soldiers from various countries.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
The barrel of a T-72 tank is seen during the Tank Biathlon, a competition held outside Moscow on Tuesday, August 8. The Tank Biathlon is part of the International Army Games, which brings together soldiers from various countries.
Hide Caption
6 of 31
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau falls into the water as he tries to get into a kayak near Sidney, British Columbia, on Saturday, August 5.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau falls into the water as he tries to get into a kayak near Sidney, British Columbia, on Saturday, August 5.
Hide Caption
7 of 31
Members of Venezuela&#39;s new Constituent Assembly shout slogans as they pose outside the National Congress in Caracas on Friday, August 4. The new legislature has wide-ranging powers and is expected to rewrite the country&#39;s constitution at the behest of President Nicolas Maduro. The group was created in a national vote orchestrated by Maduro and boycotted by his opposition. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/04/12/world/gallery/venezuela-protests/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See more photos of the crisis in Venezuela&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Members of Venezuela's new Constituent Assembly shout slogans as they pose outside the National Congress in Caracas on Friday, August 4. The new legislature has wide-ranging powers and is expected to rewrite the country's constitution at the behest of President Nicolas Maduro. The group was created in a national vote orchestrated by Maduro and boycotted by his opposition. See more photos of the crisis in Venezuela
Hide Caption
8 of 31
A baby stands outside a home in St. Louis as police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting on Monday, August 7.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A baby stands outside a home in St. Louis as police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting on Monday, August 7.
Hide Caption
9 of 31
Hats sit on coat rack at the Pentagon as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich on Tuesday, August 8.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Hats sit on coat rack at the Pentagon as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich on Tuesday, August 8.
Hide Caption
10 of 31
This skull, excavated in northern Kenya, belonged to a baby ape that was buried by a volcano 13 million years ago, scientists said on Wednesday, August 9. Researchers say the ancient fossil is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/08/10/alesi-ape-skull-discovery-lon-orig.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the most well-preserved ape skull ever discovered.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 31 photos
This skull, excavated in northern Kenya, belonged to a baby ape that was buried by a volcano 13 million years ago, scientists said on Wednesday, August 9. Researchers say the ancient fossil is the most well-preserved ape skull ever discovered.
Hide Caption
11 of 31
Several migrants from sub-Saharan Africa celebrate Monday, August 7, after entering Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa. Some 200 migrants managed to cross the Spanish border, catching security forces by surprise.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Several migrants from sub-Saharan Africa celebrate Monday, August 7, after entering Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa. Some 200 migrants managed to cross the Spanish border, catching security forces by surprise.
Hide Caption
12 of 31
A booth is knocked over in Tulum, Mexico, after Tropical Storm Franklin hit the area on Tuesday, August 8. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/09/americas/hurricane-franklin-atlantic-mexico-storm/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The storm&lt;/a&gt; battered Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula with heavy rain and strong winds.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A booth is knocked over in Tulum, Mexico, after Tropical Storm Franklin hit the area on Tuesday, August 8. The storm battered Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula with heavy rain and strong winds.
Hide Caption
13 of 31
A steward chases a streaker in London that ran onto the track at the World Championships on Saturday, August 5.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A steward chases a streaker in London that ran onto the track at the World Championships on Saturday, August 5.
Hide Caption
14 of 31
A window message, made out of Post-It notes, quotes one of Taylor Swift&#39;s most popular songs across the street from a Denver courthouse where Swift was attending a civil trial on Wednesday, August 9. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/10/us/taylor-swift-trial-testimony/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The trial&lt;/a&gt; stems from Swift&#39;s allegation that a former radio DJ inappropriately touched her at a backstage meet-and-greet in June 2013.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A window message, made out of Post-It notes, quotes one of Taylor Swift's most popular songs across the street from a Denver courthouse where Swift was attending a civil trial on Wednesday, August 9. The trial stems from Swift's allegation that a former radio DJ inappropriately touched her at a backstage meet-and-greet in June 2013.
Hide Caption
15 of 31
A bee gathers pollen from a marrow flower outside Moscow on Saturday, August 5.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A bee gathers pollen from a marrow flower outside Moscow on Saturday, August 5.
Hide Caption
16 of 31
graphic warning - single image
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Hide Caption
17 of 31
Three drowned migrants lie on a beach near Aden, Yemen, on Wednesday, August 9. A smuggler &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/09/africa/africa-migrants-feared-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;deliberately drowned up to 50 Somali and Ethiopian migrants&lt;/a&gt; in the sea off Yemen&#39;s coast, the United Nations migration agency said.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Three drowned migrants lie on a beach near Aden, Yemen, on Wednesday, August 9. A smuggler deliberately drowned up to 50 Somali and Ethiopian migrants in the sea off Yemen's coast, the United Nations migration agency said.
Hide Caption
18 of 31
A marching band attends the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday, August 5. Rouhani &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/20/middleeast/iran-rouhani-election/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;won a second term&lt;/a&gt; in May.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A marching band attends the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday, August 5. Rouhani won a second term in May.
Hide Caption
19 of 31
Children injured in an airstrike wait to receive treatment at a makeshift hospital in Jobar, Syria, on Saturday August 5. The country&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/specials/middleeast/syria&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;civil war&lt;/a&gt; began in 2011.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Children injured in an airstrike wait to receive treatment at a makeshift hospital in Jobar, Syria, on Saturday August 5. The country's civil war began in 2011.
Hide Caption
20 of 31
A man rides a bull during a &quot;running of the bulls&quot; event in Pillaro, Ecuador, on Saturday, August 5. The small city set loose about 40 bulls during its annual fair.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A man rides a bull during a "running of the bulls" event in Pillaro, Ecuador, on Saturday, August 5. The small city set loose about 40 bulls during its annual fair.
Hide Caption
21 of 31
People perform tai chi in Rong&#39;an, China, as part of the country&#39;s National Fitness Day on Tuesday, August 8.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
People perform tai chi in Rong'an, China, as part of the country's National Fitness Day on Tuesday, August 8.
Hide Caption
22 of 31
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Kigali, Rwanda, on Friday, August 4. President Paul Kagame&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/05/africa/rwanda-election-results/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; is headed to re-election&lt;/a&gt; in a clear landslide victory, according to preliminary election results.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Kigali, Rwanda, on Friday, August 4. President Paul Kagame is headed to re-election in a clear landslide victory, according to preliminary election results.
Hide Caption
23 of 31
Darrold Martin is comforted by Janice Chance during the burial service for his son, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, on Wednesday, August 9. The 24-year-old sailor from Halethorpe, Maryland, was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/19/politics/sailor-profiles-uss-fitzgerald/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;one of seven sailors killed in June &lt;/a&gt;when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Darrold Martin is comforted by Janice Chance during the burial service for his son, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, on Wednesday, August 9. The 24-year-old sailor from Halethorpe, Maryland, was one of seven sailors killed in June when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan.
Hide Caption
24 of 31
Pope Francis exchanges skullcaps with a woman during his weekly address at the Vatican on Wednesday, August 9.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Pope Francis exchanges skullcaps with a woman during his weekly address at the Vatican on Wednesday, August 9.
Hide Caption
25 of 31
Dwayne Boudreaux Jr., owner of the Circle Food Store in New Orleans, dumps out dirty floodwater on Monday, August 7. A historic rainstorm&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/09/us/new-orleans-flood-fallout/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; flooded homes and exposed critical weaknesses&lt;/a&gt; in the city&#39;s drainage pumping operation.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Dwayne Boudreaux Jr., owner of the Circle Food Store in New Orleans, dumps out dirty floodwater on Monday, August 7. A historic rainstorm flooded homes and exposed critical weaknesses in the city's drainage pumping operation.
Hide Caption
26 of 31
Supporters of the Indian National Congress, an opposition party, shout slogans during an anti-government protest in New Delhi on Thursday, August 10. They were drenched by a police water cannon while trying to march to Parliament.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Supporters of the Indian National Congress, an opposition party, shout slogans during an anti-government protest in New Delhi on Thursday, August 10. They were drenched by a police water cannon while trying to march to Parliament.
Hide Caption
27 of 31
Performers dressed as Pikachu, a character from the &quot;Pokemon&quot; franchise, ride on a boat during the Pikachu Outbreak event in Yokohama, Japan, on Wednesday, August 9. Hundreds of Pikachus are appearing at city landmarks to attract visitors and tourists through August 15.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Performers dressed as Pikachu, a character from the "Pokemon" franchise, ride on a boat during the Pikachu Outbreak event in Yokohama, Japan, on Wednesday, August 9. Hundreds of Pikachus are appearing at city landmarks to attract visitors and tourists through August 15.
Hide Caption
28 of 31
Police officers and emergency workers stand next to a damaged car near Paris after a driver &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/09/europe/paris-soldiers-hit-vehicle/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;rammed it into a group of soldiers&lt;/a&gt; on Wednesday, August 9. The suspect was shot and arrested after trying to evade police on a highway north of the city. Six soldiers were injured in the attack.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Police officers and emergency workers stand next to a damaged car near Paris after a driver rammed it into a group of soldiers on Wednesday, August 9. The suspect was shot and arrested after trying to evade police on a highway north of the city. Six soldiers were injured in the attack.
Hide Caption
29 of 31
Lea, a young seal, peers out of a basket on the island of Juist, Germany, on Tuesday, August 8. She was one of three seals being released into the wild after growing up at a rescue station in Norddeich.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Lea, a young seal, peers out of a basket on the island of Juist, Germany, on Tuesday, August 8. She was one of three seals being released into the wild after growing up at a rescue station in Norddeich.
Hide Caption
30 of 31
A rising moon is seen between buildings in Malaga, Spain, during a partial lunar eclipse on Monday, August 7. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/03/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0804/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 37 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A rising moon is seen between buildings in Malaga, Spain, during a partial lunar eclipse on Monday, August 7. See last week in 37 photos
Hide Caption
31 of 31
01 week in photos 081002 week in photos 081003 week in photos 081004 week in photos 0810 RESTRICTED05 week in photos 081006 week in photos 0810 RESTRICTED07 week in photos 081008 week in photos 081009 week in photo 081010 week in photos 081012 week in photos 081013 week in photos 0810 RESTRICTED14 week in photos 0810 RESTRICTED15 week in photos 0810 RESTRICTED16 week in photos 081017 week in photos 0810graphic warning - single image18 week in photos 081019 week in photos 0810 RESTRICTED20 week in photos 081021 week in photos 081022 week in photos 081023 week in photos 081024 week in photos 081025 week in photos 081026 week in photos 081027 week in photos 081028 week in photos 081029 week in photos 081030 week in photos 0810 RESTRICTED31 week in photos 0810 RESTRICTED
Take a look at 31 photos of the week from August 4 through August 10.