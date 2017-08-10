Photos: The week in 30 photos A woman uses a blanket to cover the body of her dead son Wednesday, August 9, in the slum area of Mathare, which is on the outskirts of Nairobi, Kenya. In the aftermath of the country's presidential election, confrontations were reported between police and protesters. Two protesters were shot in Mathare, said two sources who aren't being named for their safety. Hide Caption 1 of 31

People in Pyongyang, North Korea, attend a rally Wednesday, August 9, in the capital's Kim Il Sung Square. The rally showed support for the North Korean government and its bellicose stance against the United States.

Lucas Hackmann, a member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew, removes a cat that ran onto the field during the sixth inning of a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game on Wednesday, August 9. When the game resumed, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina hit a grand slam to give the team the lead. The "Rally Cat," which left Hackmann with scratch and bite injuries, later went missing, the Cardinals said.

A man with a painted face takes part in the Gai Jatra (Cow Festival) in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Tuesday, August 8. Hindus celebrate Gai Jatra to ask for salvation and peace for their family members who have passed away. Cows are regarded as holy animals in Nepal, and according to belief they help departed souls reach heaven.

An earthquake survivor, lying on a hospital bed, is reflected in a window as ambulances line up outside the hospital in Jiuzhaigou, China, on Wednesday, August 9. A powerful earthquake struck the popular tourist area in southwest China.

The barrel of a T-72 tank is seen during the Tank Biathlon, a competition held outside Moscow on Tuesday, August 8. The Tank Biathlon is part of the International Army Games, which brings together soldiers from various countries.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau falls into the water as he tries to get into a kayak near Sidney, British Columbia, on Saturday, August 5.

Members of Venezuela's new Constituent Assembly shout slogans as they pose outside the National Congress in Caracas on Friday, August 4. The new legislature has wide-ranging powers and is expected to rewrite the country's constitution at the behest of President Nicolas Maduro. The group was created in a national vote orchestrated by Maduro and boycotted by his opposition. See more photos of the crisis in Venezuela

A baby stands outside a home in St. Louis as police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting on Monday, August 7.

Hats sit on coat rack at the Pentagon as Defense Secretary Jim Mattis meets with Vietnamese Defense Minister Ngo Xuan Lich on Tuesday, August 8.

This skull, excavated in northern Kenya, belonged to a baby ape that was buried by a volcano 13 million years ago, scientists said on Wednesday, August 9. Researchers say the ancient fossil is the most well-preserved ape skull ever discovered.

Several migrants from sub-Saharan Africa celebrate Monday, August 7, after entering Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in northern Africa. Some 200 migrants managed to cross the Spanish border, catching security forces by surprise.

A booth is knocked over in Tulum, Mexico, after Tropical Storm Franklin hit the area on Tuesday, August 8. The storm battered Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula with heavy rain and strong winds.

A steward chases a streaker in London that ran onto the track at the World Championships on Saturday, August 5.

A window message, made out of Post-It notes, quotes one of Taylor Swift's most popular songs across the street from a Denver courthouse where Swift was attending a civil trial on Wednesday, August 9. The trial stems from Swift's allegation that a former radio DJ inappropriately touched her at a backstage meet-and-greet in June 2013.

A bee gathers pollen from a marrow flower outside Moscow on Saturday, August 5.

Photos: The week in 30 photos Hide Caption 17 of 31

Three drowned migrants lie on a beach near Aden, Yemen, on Wednesday, August 9. A smuggler deliberately drowned up to 50 Somali and Ethiopian migrants in the sea off Yemen's coast, the United Nations migration agency said.

A marching band attends the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday, August 5. Rouhani won a second term in May.

Children injured in an airstrike wait to receive treatment at a makeshift hospital in Jobar, Syria, on Saturday August 5. The country's civil war began in 2011.

A man rides a bull during a "running of the bulls" event in Pillaro, Ecuador, on Saturday, August 5. The small city set loose about 40 bulls during its annual fair.

People perform tai chi in Rong'an, China, as part of the country's National Fitness Day on Tuesday, August 8.

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Kigali, Rwanda, on Friday, August 4. President Paul Kagame is headed to re-election in a clear landslide victory, according to preliminary election results.

Darrold Martin is comforted by Janice Chance during the burial service for his son, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, on Wednesday, August 9. The 24-year-old sailor from Halethorpe, Maryland, was one of seven sailors killed in June when the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship off the coast of Japan.

Pope Francis exchanges skullcaps with a woman during his weekly address at the Vatican on Wednesday, August 9.

Dwayne Boudreaux Jr., owner of the Circle Food Store in New Orleans, dumps out dirty floodwater on Monday, August 7. A historic rainstorm flooded homes and exposed critical weaknesses in the city's drainage pumping operation.

Supporters of the Indian National Congress, an opposition party, shout slogans during an anti-government protest in New Delhi on Thursday, August 10. They were drenched by a police water cannon while trying to march to Parliament.

Performers dressed as Pikachu, a character from the "Pokemon" franchise, ride on a boat during the Pikachu Outbreak event in Yokohama, Japan, on Wednesday, August 9. Hundreds of Pikachus are appearing at city landmarks to attract visitors and tourists through August 15.

Police officers and emergency workers stand next to a damaged car near Paris after a driver rammed it into a group of soldiers on Wednesday, August 9. The suspect was shot and arrested after trying to evade police on a highway north of the city. Six soldiers were injured in the attack.

Lea, a young seal, peers out of a basket on the island of Juist, Germany, on Tuesday, August 8. She was one of three seals being released into the wild after growing up at a rescue station in Norddeich.