(CNN) In 2005, the US Drug Enforcement Administration embarked upon an unprecedented operation: to capture the man they described as "the most prolific drug dealer in the world."

His name is Haji Bagcho, and the DEA described him as a "criminal mastermind" of one of the largest heroin operations in Afghanistan. Agency sources said he had been dealing heroin and opium -- both derived from the poppy plant found in the region -- since the early 1990s.

By the mid-2000s, the ties between heroin and terrorism were growing. This prompted the DEA for the first time to form special commando-style units called Foreign-deployed Advisory Support Teams (FAST), and then deploy them to Afghanistan alongside US troops fighting the war against Taliban forces.

During the next four years, FAST teams and the US military planned and executed dangerous missions aimed at following Bagcho and his associates. They gathered intelligence about him and his massive operation and raided and searched his offices.

Bagcho's business records proved he was moving drugs at a staggering pace. From March 2006 to March 2007, Bagcho and his network distributed 231,000 kilograms of heroin, the DEA said.