Taylor Swift takes the stand to testify in groping trial

Story highlights Taylor Swift was called to the stand Thursday

The pop star alleges a former radio host groped her in June 2013

Denver (CNN) Taylor Swift was called to take the stand Thursday in a civil trial to testify against a man she says groped her in June 2013.

The trial stems from Swift's allegation that David Mueller, a former radio DJ for KYGO, inappropriately touched her at a backstage meet-and-greet at Denver's Pepsi Center in June 2013. KYGO is a CNN affiliate.

Swift was called to the stand by Mueller's attorney. She is on the witness list for both sides in the case.

Swift's team told KYGO officials about the incident, and the station fired Mueller two days later after its own investigation.

In 2015, Mueller sued Swift, her mother, and her radio promotions director Frank Bell, alleging that they pressured KYGO to terminate him based on a false accusation.

