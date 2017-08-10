Worried the solar eclipse is a sign of the apocalypse? One sheriff's got some tips

(CNN) The solar eclipse later this month won't be the apocalypse-scenario you're used to seeing in the movies. But one sheriff has some tips in case you're worried.

Sheriff Scott Berry from Oconee County, Georgia, in a Facebook post parodied the common Hollywood depiction to give his residents some useful information about watching the eclipse.

Useful tip 1: "Don't look at the eclipse, unless of course you live in the backwoods of Tennessee. In that case no one will hear you scream as you stumble blindly into a moonshine still or a bear trap."

Useful tip 2: "Your sunglasses will not protect you from certain death if you look at the sun. However, for a mere $29.99 (plus $9.00 shipping and handling) you can order "stare directly at the sun wearing these" glasses from NASA and the Home Shopping Network."

And on and on.

