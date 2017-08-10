(CNN) Prosecutors say surveillance video was deleted from the basement of the house where they say Penn State's Beta Theta Pi pledges were forced to drink alcohol for a hazing ritual, and more charges are now imminent against at least one of the fraternity brothers already facing multiple counts in the hazing death of 19-year-old sophomore Tim Piazza.

Thursday, during the fourth day of a preliminary hearing related to Piazza's death, State College police Det. Dave Scicchitano testified he initially thought surveillance cameras from the fraternity basement weren't working the night of February 2, when police say Piazza was fatally injured by falling down a flight of stairs leading to the basement.

Scicchitano testified he now believes that video before 10 a.m. February 6 was deleted.

Prosecutor Stacy Parks Miller later told reporters that charges are "imminent" but that the investigation is ongoing. As soon as they have enough to charge, they will do so, Parks Miller said.

Eighteen fraternity brothers, plus the fraternity itself, have been charged in connection with Piazza's death. A grand jury found that the brothers put Piazza and other pledges through a hazing ritual called "the gauntlet," where they were forced to go through an obstacle course of alcohol — vodka, beer and wine — consuming dangerous amounts in a short period. They are all fighting the charges. Beta Theta Pi International Fraternity has described the allegations as "incredibly disheartening."

