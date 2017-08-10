Oregon woman who accidentally suffocated her newborn sues hospital

Story highlights The mother is asking for $8.6 million

The hospital says it is reviewing the claims

(CNN) An Oregon woman who says she accidentally suffocated her newborn baby after falling asleep with him in her hospital bed has filed an $8.6 million lawsuit against the institution, Portland Adventist Medical Center, and a nurse there, according to court documents.

The mother, Monica Thompson, filed the suit last week Multnomah County Circuit Court. She cited negligence in causing "foreseeable harm" to her son Jacob Daniel Thompson and "negligent infliction of emotional distress" to her over the child's death on August 12, 2012. He was 10 days old.

Thompson is asking for a jury trial.

"Jacob was a true miracle baby," Monica Thompson said in a statement provided to CNN by her lawyer. "My firstborn and only son. I am sharing our story in the hopes that no mother or family will ever have to suffer through a preventable tragedy such as this."

Thompson said Jacob was taken to a nursery late on August 5, 2012 so she "could rest before being discharged." She was given narcotic painkillers and sleep aids.

Read More