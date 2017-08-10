Amid new drainage system breakdown, New Orleans braces for another storm

Story highlights Key equipment that helps drain the city broke down, officials say

Storms are predicted, days after flooding was made worse by pumps that didn't work

(CNN) New Orleans officials on Thursday announced another critical failure in the city's unique drainage system, a potentially disastrous breakdown that could set the stage for more homes to flood as a fresh round of rainstorms pushes toward the city.

Some schools closed in "an abundance of caution" after Mayor Mitch Landrieu announced that one of five turbines that help power "a majority" of the city's oldest and most powerful drainage pumps was damaged overnight in a fire.

With the main source of power to many of those pumps -- the ones in the oldest neighborhoods east of the Mississippi River -- now severely reduced, the flood risk from an ordinary rainstorm has spiked.

"We feel it is better to be safe than sorry," New Orleans Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. said.

The turbine breakdown comes just days after "a couple hundred" New Orleans properties flooded in weekend storms. Officials have acknowledged that six of the city's most powerful pumps were not in service in hard-hit areas, though some city leaders first said the drainage system was "operating at its maximum capabilities."

