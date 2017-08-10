5 things for Thursday, August 10: North Korea, Russia probe, migrants, Franklin

(CNN)The Boss is headed to Broadway. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)
1. North Korea
North Korea has responded to President Trump's "fire and fury" threat -- with a threat of its own. The North says it's finalizing a plan to attack Guam and will present it soon to leader Kim Jong Un. Under the plan, North Korea would fire four missiles into the sea about 20 miles off Guam's coast. It's not clear if the missiles would have nuclear warheads. The regime also called Trump's fiery threat "a load of nonsense." US Defense Secretary James Mattis said North Korea must "cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and destruction of its people."
South Korea says there's no indication right now that the North is readying a strike. People on Guam, which has a big US military presence, are staying vigilant but calm. Hawaii -- which in the past has been threatened by North Korea and would only have a 20-minute heads-up in case of a missile launch -- is the first US state to prep for a possible nuke attack from the regime.
2. Russia investigation
The FBI raided the home of Donald Trump's ex-campaign chairman last month, a source familiar with the matter told CNN. Agents nabbed financial documents and tax records during the search of Paul Manafort's home in northern Virginia. The source tells CNN that it's part of the ongoing Russia investigation. The raid is considered unusual because Manafort had already turned over hundreds of pages of documents to Senate investigators.
3. Migrant crisis
Stories of migrants drowning at sea are always heartbreaking, but this one especially so. As many as 50 migrants from Somalia and Ethiopia are believed to have been "deliberately drowned" off the coast of Yemen. The migrants, mostly teens, had reached Yemen but were forced back to sea when their smuggler thought authorities were closing in, survivors told the International Organization for Migration. An estimated 55,000 migrants this year have left the Horn of Africa, most fleeing violent unrest in Somalia and Ethiopia.
4. Kenya election
Not all results are in, but already there's controversy in Kenya's hotly contested presidential race. Opposition leader and former prime minister Raila Odinga is disputing returns on the election commission's website that show him trailing incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta by nearly 10 points. Odinga claims the election commission's systems were hacked and manipulated to put Kenyatta on top. The vote was relatively peaceful, but now some worry Odinga's claims could spur violence.
5. Hurricane Franklin
We have our first Atlantic hurricane of the season. Hurricane Franklin hit the east coast of Mexico, bringing with it heavy rains and strong winds in an area known for mudslides and flash flooding. Franklin, a Category 1 storm with winds of 85 mph, is expected to move inland over the mountains in central Mexico. Forecasters expect a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic this year, with a prediction of as many as 19 named storms developing.
NUMBER OF THE DAY
70%
The number of Americans, according to a new CNN poll, who say special counsel Robert Mueller should be able to look into President Trump's finances
as part of the Russia investigation
QUOTE OF THE DAY
"It's very strange"
A State Department official on an apparent "acoustic attack" on several employees at the US embassy in Havana, Cuba, that has left two of them with serious health issues
BREAKFAST BROWSE
People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.
More time to worry ...
Are you neurotic? Congrats if you are, because a new study suggests it just might help you live longer.
Pencils ... check. Paper ... check. Guns ... what?
Walmart had some explaining to do, after a back-to-school display featured a case full of firearms.
Frequent fliers
The New England Patriots bought their own plane to fly the team to games -- because winning five Super Bowls lets you do whatever they want.
Rally cat
A cat runs around the baseball field. Then, the St. Louis Cardinals hit a grand slam. Looks like somebody just got a new mascot.
AND FINALLY ...
Mazes aren't just for mice
A man builds his cats a maze out of 50 boxes because, well, why not. (Click to view)