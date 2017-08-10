Baby stuffed in plastic bag survives for 72 hours

Story highlights Neighbors were investigating a noise when they found the bag with the baby inside

(CNN) A "miracle baby" is recovering in a New York state hospital after she spent three days outside in a garbage bag.

The Elmira Police Department said residents were out on a porch when they heard a "suspicious noise" and went to investigate.

Kayla Seals said she thought it was an animal at first, "I ran up and I see the little legs were dangling out the bag, so I said 'you guys, it's a baby.'"

Seals told CNN Affiliate WETM she tore open the bag and saw the 8-month-old baby girl, "I picked her up. I took her in the bathroom. I mean, she was hardly breathing honey. Her eyes weren't even open."

"She wasn't breathing, but she opened her mouth for me and I dropped some water in there and she started gasping for air after I did that. Her eyes weren't opening so I cleaned her eyes, so eyes would open up to me and I just spoke to her 'c'mon baby, c'mon baby, c'mon sweetness,'" Seals said.

