Photos: Dare to Dream This striking yacht design, aimed at those with a strong passion for both sailing and aviation, could revolutionize the way we travel the sea. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: Dare to Dream The brainchild of Monaco-based artist George Lucian, Dare to Dream affords sufficient space for an airship to land on deck. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: Dare to Dream The airship itself is called 'Flying Diamond' and can accommodate two people, as well as a saloon for dinners, cocktails and relaxation. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: Dare to Dream At 140 meters in length, Dare to Dream has the space to host at least 12 guests, though there will also be entertaining and living spaces on board the airship. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: Dare to Dream "My concept is inspired from the yachting industry and military vessels design," Lucian says. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: Dare to Dream Lucian adds that the design was also inspired by his fascination for the zeppelins which transported passengers across the Atlantic in a luxurious and romantic manner at the beginning of the last century. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: Dare to Dream The airship is 100m in length and would offer the yacht's owner the chance to gain a different perspective while sailing the Mediterranean, for example. Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: Dare to Dream The owner can leave the yacht and spend a couple of days flying above to ocean -- or have dinner floating above the bay of Monaco -- before returning to deck. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: Dare to Dream Lucian says the elegance and tranquility that cruise liners and airships offered at the beginning on the 20th century has been lost. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: Dare to Dream He wants Dare to Dream to give its owner a feeling of old-fashioned elegance. Hide Caption 10 of 11