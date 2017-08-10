Story highlights Isaac Makwala fails in 200m gold bid

(CNN) Isaac Makwala could not provide the fairytale finish in his brave quest for gold at the world athletics championships as Azeri-born Turk Ramil Guliyev won the men's 200m Thursday in London.

The 30-year-old Botswanan look well placed coming off the bend in the final but faded to a disappointing sixth place.

Guliyev won in 20.09 seconds, also ruining Wayde van Nierkerk's bid for a rare 200-400 double as the South African took second place, with Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago claiming bronze.

Makwala had been barred from running in Tuesday's 400m final over his favorite distance after contracting a stomach virus that required a 48-hour quarantine period.

It also excluded him from the heats of the 200m, but with public sympathy mounting in favor of the distraught athlete, the IAAF allowed him to compete Wednesday, setting him a qualification time to make the semifinals in a solo time trial.

