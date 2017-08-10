US troops attacked in Syria

Story highlights The Pentagon said US forces came under attack by small arms fire

The US said that the attacking forces were most likely aware that they were firing on US troops

(CNN) US troops who had been performing a de facto "peacekeeping" role in northern Syria came under direct attack multiple times in the last week, a spokesman for the US-led coalition fighting ISIS told reporters Thursday.

US Army Col. Ryan Dillon told reporters at the Pentagon that the US forces came under attack by small arms fire and that the engagement had resulted in "no damage to equipment or casualties on our side."

He added that the coalition troops did not return fire but added: "We do reserve the right to defend ourselves."

A US defense official told CNN that the engagements took place near the town of Manbij in northern Syria.

US troops have been performing "overt patrols" in the area since March, often flying the American flag from armored vehicles, in a bid to deter forces in the region from attacking one another and undermining the fight against ISIS.

